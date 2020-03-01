Visually-Challenged Youth Clicks Selfie With PM Modi In Prayagraj

The youth took selfie on the smartphone he received from PM Modi under the scheme.

During the "Samajik Adhikarta Shivir" in Prayagraj on Saturday, a visually-challenged youth took a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the smartphone he received under the assistance to disabled persons for purchase/fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed assistive aids and devices to nearly 27,000 senior citizens and Divyangjans at the biggest-ever "Samajik Adhikarta Shivir".

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said his government has been working with the goal of ''sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas''.

"Swastih Prajaabhyah Paripaalayantaam, Nyaayena MaargeNa, Maheem Mahishaah (It is the responsibility of the government that every person is benefited, every person gets justice)," he said.

"This is the basis for the philosophy of ''sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwaas''. With this spirit, our government is working for the welfare and development of each and everyone in the society. It is my government''s first priority to protect the interests of 130 crore Indians whether senior citizens, divyangjans, tribals or the downtrodden," he added.

PM Modi said that the participation of every specially-abled youth was necessary for the creation of "New India" and added that they were being constantly encouraged.

In the mega camp over 56,000 Assistive Aids and Devices of different types were distributed free of cost to nearly 27,000 beneficiaries under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana and Divyangjans under the scheme of ADIP.

The cost of the aids and devices is over Rs 19 crore. The objective is to provide assistance through these aids and devices to the daily living and socio-economic development of the Divyangjan and the senior citizens.