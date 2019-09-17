Vishwakarma Puja: Know All About Lord Vishwakarma - The Divine Creator

Vishwakarma is considered the original creator, architect, divine engineer of the universe.

Hindu God Vishwakarma, the divine creator, is worshipped on September 17 which is called Vishwakarma Day, Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Puja. Vishwakarma Puja is generally celebrated every year on the last day of the Indian Bhado month, in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Tripura. Apart from India, Vishwakarma Jayanti is also celebrated in Nepal.As the Vishwakarma festival celebrates the god of architecture, the celebration is observed mailnly by factories, shops and industries. Vishwakarma puja is also celebrated a day after Diwali, along with Govardhan Puja in October-November.

Who is Lord Vishwakarma?

Vishwakarma is considered as swayambhu and creator of the world. He is the lord of the creative power that holds the universe together. Vishwakarma is considered the original creator, architect, divine engineer of the universe. The divine creator built the holy city of Dwarka where Lord Krishna ruled. In Rig Veda, Vishwakarma is also called the divine carpenter as he was the creator of many extraordinary weapons for the gods.

What is Vishwakarma Puja Muhurat?

Vishwakarma Puja calculations are done according to Bisuddhasidhanta, a Bengali panjika or almanac that was first published in 1297 Bengali year. Vishwakarma Puja falls on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra which is also known as Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti. Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated on the day Surya Bhagwan or sun deity leaves Simha rashi and enters Kanya rashi, otherwise known as Kanya Sankranti Diwas. Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment is 1:19 pm, according to drikpanchang.com

How Vishwakarma Day is observed?

Vishwakarma Day is a holiday for workers of various factories and industrial areas who refrain from using any tools on this day. The workers pray for a better future, safe working conditions and success in their respective fields on Vishwakarma Puja.

