Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Know Date, History, Significance And Puja Timing

Vishwakarma Puja 2024: The festival holds great importance across many parts of the country

Vishwakarma Puja, also called Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Day, is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman. It is primarily observed by those engaged in various crafts, including artisans, engineers, architects, mechanics, and factory workers. In 2024, Vishwakarma Jayanti will be celebrated on September 16.

Puja timing for Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024

Vishwakarma Puja coincides with Kanya Sankranti, also known as Bhadra Sankranti in the Bengali calendar. This year, Vishwakarma Puja falls on September 16. As per Drik Panchang, the Sankranti timing begins at 7:53 PM.

Significance of Vishwakarma Jayanti

The festival holds great importance across many parts of the country. It is a day dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, revered as the divine architect of the universe.

The skills and craftsmanship of artisans, engineers, and workers in various industries are celebrated on this occasion. Some factories and workshops give craftsmen a holiday on Vishwakarma Jayanti, while others honour the deity by worshipping an image and distributing sweets among workers.

Vishwakarma Jayanti emphasizes the value of all forms of labour, no matter how modest, as a significant contribution to society. It also marks the start of new ventures, the inauguration of factories and workshops, and the ritual worship of tools and machinery.

History of Vishwakarma Jayanti

The origins of Vishwakarma Jayanti can be traced to ancient Indian scriptures, with some of the earliest mentions found in the Rigveda, one of Hinduism's oldest sacred texts.

Over time, the festival evolved into a significant event for artisans, craftsmen, and workers to honour Lord Vishwakarma, seeking his blessings for skill, creativity, and success in their respective trades.

Today, Vishwakarma Jayanti represents India's rich cultural heritage and highlights the importance of skilled labour in the development and progress of society.