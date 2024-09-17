Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Best Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

Vishwakarma Day typically falls on the 17th of September each year.

Vishwakarma Puja, also called Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Day, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Vishwakarma, who is considered the creator of the universe. This day typically falls on the 17th of September each year, the last day of the month 'Bhadrapada', according to the Hindu calendar. The festival is observed predominantly by people involved in various forms of craftsmanship, including artisans, engineers, architects, mechanics, and factory workers. The day is also known as 'Bhadra Sankranti' or 'Kanya Sankranti'.

Vishwakarma Jayanti promotes the idea that every form of work, no matter how humble, is a valuable contribution to the world. This day also symbolises the beginning of new ventures, the inauguration of factories and workshops, and the worship of tools and machinery.

Now, as we celebrate Vishwakarma Puja today, here are wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on this special occasion.

May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with success in all your endeavours. Wishing you and your family a Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

Wishing you a joyous Vishwakarma Puja! May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with strength, wisdom, and success in all your endeavours.

May the architect of the Gods shower you and your family with his choicest blessings. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and your family.

May the divine energy of Lord Vishwakarma infuse your work with precision, creativity, and everlasting success.

May your craftsmanship shine like a beacon, guiding you towards success and prosperity.

May Lord Vishwakarma grant you the wisdom to create and the strength to bring your ideas to life. Wishing you a joyful Vishwakarma Jayanti!

On this Vishwakarma Jayanti, I wish you great success and happiness. May your efforts be acknowledged and rewarded.

On this day, may Lord Vishwakarma grant you the skills and wisdom to achieve excellence in your work.

Vishwakarma Day Celebrations

On Vishwakarma Day, workers usually don't work and devote themselves to the worship of the divine architect. Architects, carpenters, engineers, mechanics, sculptors and everyone else associated with creation and related equipment worship Lord Vishwakarma to ward off negative energies from the workspace. They set up an idol of the lord in factories, mills and workshops and organise special pujas to honour him and bless them with success in their businesses.

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated with much fervour in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Tripura. People also celebrate this puja in neighbouring Nepal.