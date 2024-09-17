PM Modi Greets People On Vishwakarma Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Vishwakarma Jayanti on Tuesday and lauded the skilled and hardworking people associated with construction and creation.

"Best wishes to the people of the country on Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti. On this occasion, my special salute to all my skilled and hardworking colleagues associated with construction and creation " PM Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"I am confident that your contribution is going to be immense in achieving the resolve of a developed and self-reliant India," the prime minister, who turned 74 on Tuesday, said.

