Vishwakarma Puja 2021: A Day Dedicated To The Divine Creator

Lord Vishwakarma is the son of Lord Brahma.

Lord Vishwakarma, the son of Lord Brahma and chief architect of the world, is worshipped on Kanya Sankranti (a day when the Sun migrates from Leo to Virgo sign). A divine craftsman, he is believed to have designed Dwarka — where Lord Krishna ruled and which is now submerged in the Arabian Sea — and Maya Sabha for the Pandavas. He has also designed and built several weapons for Gods like Lord Shiva's Trishul, Lord Vishnu's Sudarshana Chakra, Lanka king Ravana's Pushpaka Vimana and Indra's Vajra (thunderbolt).

In images, he is depicted as having four hands, holding a measuring tape, a scale, a book, and a pot in each hand. The dome of his seat has several construction tools embossed on it. His mount is the goose.

Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Date And Time

Vishwakarma Puja, also called Bhadra Sankranti, falls on the last day of the Bhadra month. This year it will be celebrated on September 17 and the time of Sankranti is 1:29 am.

Vishwakarma Puja: Significance

Architects, carpenters, engineers, mechanics, sculptors and everyone else associated with creation and related equipment worship Lord Vishwakarma to ward off negative energies from the workspace. They set up an idol of the lord in factories, mills and workshops and organise special pujas to honour him and bless them with success in their businesses.

On this day, workers usually don't work and devote themselves to the worship of the divine architect. Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated with much fervour in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Tripura. People also celebrate this puja in neighbouring Nepal.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year, too, celebrations are likely to remain subdued.