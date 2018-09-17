Biswakarma Puja 2018: Date, History, Significance, Celebration And Prasad

Indians are celebrating Biswakarma Puja 2018 today, a beautiful festival that is commemorated to mark the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the creator of the universe, someone who is credited with Sthapatya Veda, the science of architecture and mechanics. Also known as Biswakarma Day or Vishwakarma Jayanti, this festival is celebrated on 17th September every year with much grandeur in states of Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This day falls on the last day of the Indian Bhadra month. On this auspicious day, people working in factories and industrial areas pray for safe working conditions and, success in their respective fields. Devotees gather in one place and perform the puja in their workplaces.

Biswakarma Puja 2018: History and Significance of the festival

The legend has it; Lord Vishwakarma was born in the Samudra Manthan (sea churn) that was carried out by Gods and Devils together. Hindu mythology states that Lord Vishwakarma created the world and constructed the city of Dwarka, which was then ruled by Lord Krishna. He is known to be the architect of the powerful weapon called Vajra that's carried by Indra. Since Biswakarma is the architect of mechanics and engineering, every year Hindus celebrate the festival with much fervour. They organise pujas at their factories and industrial setups. This day is observed by architects, engineers, artisans, mechanics, smiths, factory workers and others. People seek blessings from the almighty to help excel in their respective fields. Vishwakarma puja is also observed a day after Diwali with Govardhan Puja in the month of October-November.

Biswakarma puja 2018: Hindu mythology states that Lord Vishwakarma created the world Biswakarma Puja 2018: Puja Timing and Vidhi

The Vishwakarma puja falls on the last day of the Bengali month of Bhadra that is also known Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti. The puja is commenced by placing an idol of Lord Vishwakarma at the workplace. In most places, devotees perform yajna to celebrate the day. People offer water, vermillion, flower and sweets to the deity and machinery. Prasad is then offered to all the workers in their respective workplaces once the puja is complete. The puja timing was 07:01 am.

Biswakarma Puja 2018: Prasad offered during the festival

Devotees generally offer Akshat (holy water) and sweets to the deity to seek blessings. Sweets like peda, motichoor laddoo, soan papdi and petha are offered as prasad to commemorate the auspicious day.

Wishing you a very happy Vishwakarma Jayanti!