Visa Expired, Abused By In-Laws: Bangladeshi Woman's Crisis In Bengal

A Bangladeshi woman living in West Bengal has alleged that she was assaulted by her husband and father-in-law before being abandoned in an open area near her relatives' home in Nadia district. The incident has also highlighted her difficult legal situation, as her expired visa has left her unable to return to Bangladesh.

The woman, identified as Riya Sharma, is currently staying with her aunt in Shantipur's Fulia.

According to police and local sources, Riya, a resident of Jashore district in Bangladesh, came to India around three years ago on a medical visa. During her stay with relatives in Shantipur, she entered into an arranged marriage with a local man and later had a son. The marriage subsequently ended following marital disputes.

Around three months ago, she married Balaram Sharma, a resident of Fulia.

According to allegations, Riya was assaulted by her husband and father-in-law on Tuesday night following a dispute over a minor issue.

She claimed she was severely beaten and later abandoned in an unconscious state near her uncle's locality. Residents reportedly spotted her lying in the area and informed her relatives.

Her aunt, Bina Sarkar, said she rushed to the spot after receiving information and brought Riya home.

Family members said Riya has been unable to return to Bangladesh because her visa expired during her stay in India, creating legal complications.

According to her aunt, the family had arranged her second marriage partly because she had no immediate legal route to return to her parental home.

As a result, Riya now finds herself in an uncertain situation. Her visa has expired, preventing an easy return to Bangladesh, while her husband and in-laws are allegedly unwilling to take her back.

"We still do not know the exact reason behind the incident. We want to understand the entire matter properly first. If we feel legal action is necessary, we will certainly approach the police," Bina Sarkar said.

No response has been received from Balaram Sharma or his family regarding the allegations. Local authorities said the matter is being looked into.

(With inputs from Biswajit Banerjee)