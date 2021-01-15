Virtual Roadshows To Seek Investors For $680 Million New Delhi Station Revamp

An artist's impression of New Delhi Railway Station post-revamp.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is set to hold virtual roadshows for the 95-year-old New Delhi Railway Station's revamp, seeking participation from investors and developers the world over in the estimated $680 million project. The online events will be organised between January 14 and 19 and will seek bids for 61 other such projects, too.

"These roadshows (for the New Delhi Railway Station) will be organised online from January 14 to 19 with investors and developers from countries like Singapore, Australia, Dubai, and Spain, to discuss the project concept and the proposed transaction structure," said an RLDA press release issued on Wednesday.

"The project is attracting interest from various stakeholders, and we intend to sustain the momentum through virtual roadshows," RLDA Vice-Chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said in the release.

RLDA is a statutory body set up in 1989 under the Railway Ministry to develop assets based on the national transporter's land bank that could be put to commercial use to generate revenue.

New Delhi Railway Station would be developed on a design-build-finance-operate-transfer model, RLDA has said, for a concession period of 60 years. The project is expected to incur a capital expenditure of around $680 million, the release said.

The station, located in the heart of Delhi, is close to the national capital's prime commercial hub, Connaught Place, and is connected to the Indira Gandhi International Airport through a Delhi Metro line. It was opened in 1926 and handles around 5.2 lakh passengers every single day arriving or departing on over 350 trains, according to Norther Railways.

The pre-bid meet for the project, organised last September, saw participation from Adani, GMR, JKB Infra, Arabian Construction Company, and Anchorage.