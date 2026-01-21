Watch: Visitors At Delhi Book Fair Go Wild Over 'Free' Books, Internet Calls It "Moral Collapse"

Chaos erupted on the last day of the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, after visitors rushed to grab books from stalls, with some even climbing shelves. The chaos reportedly began after a free book giveaway was announced, notably at the Bloomsbury stall. Viral footage circulating on the internet shows visitors climbing onto shelves, pushing through crowds, and grabbing books in bulk. Some people were seen reaching over others to pull books from high displays and passing them back through the crowd.

Beyond giveaways, heavy last-day discounts and an unprecedented record footfall of over two million visitors during the nine-day event contributed to the overcrowding and subsequent breakdown of order. The incident has raised concerns about crowd management and civic sense at large cultural events.

Watch the video here:

- Delhi organised the World Book Fair



- Book readers are considered intellectual



- They say we maintain decorum and civic sense



- It was the last day of the book fair



- Delhi bros started stealing books



- No fellow book reader stopped thempic.twitter.com/1onKdDqJvj — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) January 19, 2026

Social Media Reaction:

Social media users have heavily criticised the "moral collapse" and lack of civic sense displayed by attendees. Many remarked at the sheer irony of such behaviour at a cultural event intended to promote knowledge and learning.

One user wrote, "The irony of reading books to educate yourself, only to steal them in the first place."

Another commented, "These are apparently so-called well-read and educated people. Indians skip civic sense every moment. We instantly become animals if we get the opportunity to steal something." A third said, "The irony is that they went to buy books so that they can gain knowledge and feel educated."

Organiser's Response

While acknowledging the final-day disorder, organisers primarily highlighted the fair's overall success and the massive public interest in reading.

Kunal Jalali, Head of Publicity at Bloomsbury, said in a statement, "At Bloomsbury, we are encouraged to see the enthusiasm readers have for books, especially at events like the World Book Fair, where the love for reading is on full display. The brief crowding at our stall followed an announcement about complimentary copies being distributed to an enthusiastic group of young readers and was not reflective of any intent to encourage disorder. We ensured the situation was brought under control promptly with the support of the venue organisers. Bloomsbury remains committed to creating safe, respectful, and accessible spaces for readers, authors, and visitors."

Delhi Book Fair

The fair, which featured over 1,000 publishers from 35 countries, saw a 20% rise in footfall compared to last year, with over 2 million visitors. Families, students, and first-time visitors explored the fair extensively, with publishers reporting higher sales and deeper engagement, especially in children's and general-interest sections.

The fair was inaugurated by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with the culture ministers of Qatar and Spain.

The National Book Trust, which organised the event, has announced that the next edition will be held from January 16 to 24, 2027, with free entry for all visitors.