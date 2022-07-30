Madhya Pradesh Teacher Slaps 9-Year-Old Over Math Mistake; Suspended

The teacher, Jinendra Mogra, slapping a Class-3 student in a village in Ratlam district.

A teacher at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district has been suspended after video clips of him beating up two nine-year-old students went viral. He slapped one of the girls at least six times for not being able to do a maths assignment.

In a 57-second video shot from near the classroom entrance, the teacher, Jinendra Mogra, calls one of the Class-3 students in front and tells her to recite numbers.

As she fumbles after counting to 35, he pulls her by the arm and slaps her in the back of her head, and then multiple times across her face.

When she walks back to her seat, he hurries after her and hits her on the head again. He then continues to scold her while the other students are visibly shaken. He similarly assaults another student.

The class has around 15 students, all sitting on the floor as there are no benches.

The incident is from Government Girls Primary School at Mamat Kheda village in Piploda sub-division of Ratlam. District Education Officer KC Sharma said a departmental inquiry has been ordered after suspending the teacher.

"This is no way to make students study. There are better ways. The teacher has accepted that he was wrong," the officer added.