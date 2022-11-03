Viral Video: Rahul Gandhi Whips Himself During 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' In Telangana

Rahul Gandhi is leading a Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen whipping himself that is going viral on social media. The video is from Telangana, where he is leading the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. He attended the Bonalu festival in the state on the 57th day of the unity march. The Congress too posted the clip on its Twitter handle, saying that Mr Gandhi witnessed whip wielding, practiced under the 'Pothuraju' tradition. According to Congress, the march resumed from Patancheru on Thursday morning and it will halt at Sivampet in Sangareddy district for the night.

In the now-viral video, a man is seen whipping himself with a thick black lash. Mr Gandhi then appears in the frame, picks up the lash and starts whipping himself several times.

#BharatJodoYatra witnessed whip wielding, practiced under the ‘Pothuraju' tradition, usually performed during the Bonalu festival in Telangana .

The crowd around him is heard cheering for the Congress leader as he takes part in the ritual.

Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas joined the Congress leader in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Thursday.

"Admiral Ramdas, former Chief of Naval Staff, who at 89 continues to be an indefatigable campaigner for public causes, along with his wife Lalita Ramdas, herself the daughter of Admiral Katari, 1st Indian Chief of Naval Staff, walked with @RahulGandhi on Day 57 of #BharatJodoYatra," AICC General Secretary, in-charge, Communications, Jairam Ramesh, tweeted.

Congress president in Telangana and Member of Parliament A Revanth Reddy, Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other party leaders walked with Mr Gandhi in the morning session.

The mega foot march entered the state on October 23 and the Telangana leg would conclude on November 7, news agency PTI reported quoting Congress leaders.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.