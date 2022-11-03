In Heartwarming Video, Rahul Gandhi Teaches Karate-Loving Boy The Right Way To Punch

The video was shared by Congress on Twitter.

Mr Rahul Gandhi's heartwarming interactions with the public during Bharat Jodo Yatra continues to make headlines and garner attention. In a recent video shared on Twitter by the Congress party, Mr Gandhi, who is a black belt in Aikido, was seen sharing a light moment with a bunch of children who love karate. The 23-second video shows a little boy enthusiastically showing off his karate punches and Mr Gandhi patiently correcting and teaching him the right technique. At the end of the video, Mr Gandhi flashes a smile, and encourages the boy, saying, ''Good.''

"If the technique is wrong, the country goes on to the path of destruction. And this is the question of the future of the children. Rahul Gandhi showing the right technique to a child," the Congress said according to the English translation of the tweet posted in Hindi.

Notably, Mr Gandhi has a black belt in the Japanese martial art form of Aikido and is also a national level shooting champion. The dynamic leader has been learning the art for several years, and has even been to Japan to get training in the martial art form. He was awarded black belt in Aikido in 2013.

Previously, the Congress leader was seen helping two women who got injured while on the march as part of his procession in Telangana. In a video of the incident, Mr Gandhi was seen helping one of them stand back up, while checking for injury for the other. The same day, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also joined the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir 'Unite India March' in Hyderabad, walking with Rahul Gandhi for over 10 kilometres.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. So far, Rahul Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.