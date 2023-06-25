Viral Video Of Chhattisgarh Congress Leader Threatening Farmer Sparks Row

The incident has left the farmer living in fear.

A land dispute in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur has triggered an outcry on social media and sparked a political controversy, after a video showing Sheru Aslam, city president of the Youth Congress, threatening a farmer's life went viral.

Umendra Ram Sahu, the farmer in question, reported the incident to the local police, claiming Mr Aslam attempted to seize about half an acre of his farmland through intimidation. In the viral video, Aslam is purportedly seen warning Mr Sahu, "If you step foot on this land, I will kill you," while allegedly brandishing a firearm.

Mr Sahu asserts that the farmland, which sustains his family, rightfully belongs to him. The allegations have drawn more attention towards the land dispute and have left the farmer living in fear, despite having lodged a formal police complaint.

Mr Aslam, currently under investigation for his alleged threatening behaviour, dismisses the accusations as a political conspiracy by the BJP. The Youth Congress leader argues that the charges are an attempt to remove him from his district president position ahead of the upcoming elections.

"The BJP is using my name and position as a part of their conspiracy," Mr Aslam said. He insisted that the Youth Congress plays a crucial role in the party and accused Mr Sahu of trying to take his property.

Upendra Sahu's brother, Bhikham Sahu, raised concerns about the handling of the situation. He claimed that the Station House Officer arranged a meeting with Aslam without his prior knowledge.

Pooja Kumar, a senior police officer, confirmed that the dispute falls under Sarkanda's police station jurisdiction. She stated that the authorities have taken action, advising both parties to wait until the land demarcation is finalised.

This is not the first time Mr Aslam has been implicated in a land dispute complaint, adding another layer to the controversy.

The incident has stoked political tension in Chhattisgarh, with the BJP questioning the state of law and order, while the Congress has accused the BJP of politicising the issue.

Sushil Anand, the media in-charge for the Congress, defended Mr Aslam. "The BJP is unjustifiably targeting district-level Youth Congress leaders due to a lack of substantive issues," Mr Anand said.

He assured that the police have initiated preventative measures and are conducting an in-depth investigation into the land dispute. Mr Anand also pledged severe punishments for any guilty parties, but made no specific reference to the alleged threats by Mr Aslam.