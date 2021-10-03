Viral Video Of Aryan Khan, No Comment Yet By Father Shah Rukh Or Cops

All eight, including Aryan Khan, are being questioned, the anti-drugs bureau said

A purported video of Aryan Khan -- the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan -- has been doing the rounds on social media after he became one of the eight people questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai last night.

The video is supposedly a leaked one and NDTV cannot independently verify its authenticity. Shah Rukh Khan and his lawyers have not yet commented on the video and nor has the police.

Earlier today, the drugs control agency had issued a statement saying Aryan Khan was among the eight people questioned in the case, who also included Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant.

"All eight, including Aryan Khan, are being questioned. Based on their statements further action will be taken," said the agency said.

The NCB had boarded the cruise ship disguised as passengers and conducted the raid once the ship sailed and the party started.

Drugs like Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and Charas were recovered from the party on board the ship, the agency said.