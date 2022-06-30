Video: Haryana Woman, 73, Dives Into River Ganga From A 40-Foot Bridge

The video shows the woman jumping from the bridge and swimming comfortably in the Ganges at Har Ki Pauri.

The adventures of a 73-year-old from Haryana's Sonepat who dived into the Ganga off a bridge have created a stir on social media. A video of her jumping off a 40-foot high bridge at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar has gone viral.

The video shows the woman jumping from the bridge and swimming comfortably in the Ganges at Har Ki Pauri. She first wriggles through the grill of the bridge before jumping in the river. Despite the fast flow of water, she comfortably swims across and can be seen approaching the banks.

The video has generated mixed reactions on social media. While some users hailed the woman for her courage, others seemed concerned about her safety.

The 73-year-old, Omwati, said that she made sure that nobody followed her as she has been swimming in rivers since she was a child.

Despite the water level being high, she managed to reach the river bank safely without help. She is a wonderful swimmer and has been at it since she was a child.

A resident of Bandepur village in Haryana, Omwati is also fond of dancing.

Joie de vivre! The 73-year-old who went viral for her dive into Ganga is also fond of dancing... pic.twitter.com/dtlOokNndp — Boris A.K.A Bread & Circuses (@BorisPradhan) June 30, 2022

She says that she is still reaping the benefits of swimming in rivers and ponds as a child.