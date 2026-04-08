This State Is Paying Its Government Workers to Go and Meditate. Here Is Why

The Chhattisgarh government has announced that state officials and employees may now take special paid leave to attend Vipassana meditation camps, in a move aimed at improving mental wellbeing and workplace efficiency.

Under the new order, both All India Service and State Service personnel are eligible to attend 10-day residential meditation camps at government-recognised Vipassana centres. Each employee may avail themselves of this facility up to six times over the course of their career.

Leave and pay arrangements

Employees will be granted up to 12 days of special casual leave per camp, inclusive of travel time. They will be treated as on duty throughout this period and will continue to receive their full salary. However, the government has made clear that no travel allowance or additional expenses will be reimbursed, and all costs are to be borne by the employee personally.

Conditions apply

To qualify for the leave, employees must submit an admission letter from the Vipassana centre at the time of application. On returning, they are required to present a completion certificate to their department. Failure to do so will result in the absence being adjusted against other leave entitlements.

All applications remain subject to approval by the competent departmental authority, and departments are expected to ensure that government work is not disrupted during an employee's absence.

The broader aim

State authorities have described the initiative as a meaningful step towards addressing mental stress among government staff and fostering stronger moral values in the workforce. Vipassana meditation, a practice rooted in mindfulness and self-observation, is widely regarded as an effective method for stress reduction and cultivating a positive outlook.

What is Vipassana?

Vipassana, which translates as "to see things as they really are," is one of India's most ancient meditation techniques. It is typically taught through ten-day residential courses during which participants learn the basics of the method and practise sufficiently to experience its benefits. The courses are offered free of charge at centres across the country.