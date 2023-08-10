Vinesh Phogat Says Wrestlers To Hold Press Conference Today In Delhi

Vinesh Phogat said that a press conference will be held by the wrestlers today in Delhi at Raj Ghat.

India's ace grappler, Vinesh Phogat, has announced that a press conference will be held by the wrestlers on Thursday.

Vinesh Phogat took to X, formely known as Twitter, to announce that a press conference will be held at Delhi's Raj Ghat at 12:30 pm. Along with Vinesh, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik also took to X, to announce the press conference.

"Hello everyone Tomorrow at 12:30 pm we are holding a press conference at Raj Ghat in Delhi. Jai Hind," Vinesh Phogat wrote in her tweet.

आप सभी को नमस्कार 🙏

कल दोपहर 12:30 बजे हम press conference कर रहे हैं दिल्ली के राजघाट पर।

जय हिन्द ✊ — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 9, 2023

Last month, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia recieved exemption by the ad hoc committee from the Asian Games, Hangzhou, trials which will begin on September 23.

They recieved a lot of criticsm from wresters and they broke their silence by doing a combined live session on Facebook and replying to the accusations that wrestler Antim Panghan made on their exemption from the trials for the Asian Games, Hangzhou.

While addressing the accusations made by Antim Vinesh said during the live session, Vinesh Phogat said "We are not against the trials. I am not blaming Antim. She is too young to understand. She is right in her place. She is fighting for her right and we are fighting for our right. But we are not wrong."

Both wrestlers addressed the accusations that have been made against them after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad hoc committee gave them an exemption from the trials and direct entry into the squad in their respective weight categories.

Wrestler Antim Panghal through a video communication has raised questions over the exemption given to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023.

Delhi High Court also dismissed the petitions moved by wrestlers, Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal, over the exemption given to wrestlers, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)