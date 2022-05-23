Delhi Gets New Lt Governor After Anil Baijal Quits Over 'Personal Reasons'

Till recently, Vinai Kumar Saxena was the Chairman of Khadi & Village Industries Commission

Delhi got its new Lieutenant Governor in Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday, just days after his predecessor Anil Baijal resigned citing "personal reasons".

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read a press communique from the President's office.

The role of Lieutenant Governor had been at the heart of an all-out power tussle between Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the BJP, which rules at the centre, for years until a landmark Supreme Court judgment in 2018 that spelled out their powers more clearly.

A retired civil servant, Mr Baijal had taken over as Lieutenant Governor in December 2016 following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.