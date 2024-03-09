Lt Governor Points Out Civic Issues In Delhi, Alleges 'Inaction' By AAP

AAP said Lieutenant Governor was playing "dirty politics". (Fille)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today shared pictures on social media, alleging that people in several areas of the national capital have been facing civic challenges.



"Complaints about lack of public facilities are being continuously received from every part of Delhi. Yesterday, I went to JJ Cluster, Sanjay Colony, Okhla and saw the ground reality. A more vivid example of inaction and insensitivity cannot be seen," he said tagging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the post on X - earlier known as Twitter.

दिल्ली के हर हिस्से से लगातार जनसुविधाओं के अभाव की शिकायतें प्राप्त हो रही हैं। इसी संदर्भ में कल गोलाकुआं तेहखण्ड स्थित JJ Cluster तथा संजय कॉलोनी, ओखला जाकर वहां से जमीनी हकीकत को देखा।



अकर्मण्यता और संवेदनहीनता का इससे अधिक ज्वलंत उदाहरण नहीं मिल सकता। pic.twitter.com/D47fv4s9JC — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) March 9, 2024

The pictures shared by Mr Saxena showed potholes, clogged drains and heaps of garbage in the areas.

Mr Saxena had earlier this week shared pictures from Qalandar colony in Shahadra and Sangam Vihar highlighting the bad condition of roads, sewers and open garbage disposal.

He said that the concerned departments and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are under the Delhi government. "All the concerned departments--I&FC, Water Board, Urban Development, DSIIDC are completely under the Delhi Government and MCD is also under you. I saw a similar situation in Kirari and Burari also," he said.

वर्षों से उपेक्षा का शिकार TD 1 शाहदरा नाला प्लास्टिक और कचरे का वाहक बन पूर्वी दिल्ली व यमुना को प्रदूषित करता रहा है। दिल्ली के नकारात्मक प्रतीक बन चुके इस नाले को जब मैंने 1.10.23 को पहली बार देखा तो यह दुर्गंध से भरा, सड़े व ठहरे गाद भरे पानी से जनित बीमारी का स्रोत मात्र था pic.twitter.com/oW4eAXOCvN — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) March 7, 2024

Hitting back, Arvind Kejriwal said that the work Mr Saxena was doing should have been done by the Opposition in Delhi (BJP).

"The work you are doing should have been done by the opposition. It is the job of the opposition to point out the shortcomings of the ruling party. Unfortunately, today all the seven MPs of the opposition, i.e., the BJP, are busy retiring from politics and the eight MLAs are fast asleep. This is the reason why power in Delhi has been away from the BJP for the last 26 years. Therefore, you are forced to play the role of opposition despite holding the constitutional post of LG," Mr Kejriwal said.

LG साहिब,



मैं आपका शुक्रगुज़ार हूँ कि आपने हमारी कमियाँ बतायीं। इसके पहले आपने किराड़ी और बुराडी की कमियों को भी उजागर किया था। मैं अभी मुख्य सचिव को आदेश दे रहा हूँ कि वो सात दिन के अंदर इन सभी इलाक़ों की इन सभी कमियों को दूर करे।



जो काम आप कर रहे हैं, वो काम विपक्ष को करना… https://t.co/U4HhVYJX1h — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 5, 2024



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the Lieutenant Governor was playing "dirty politics". "He should stop playing dirty politics. People are not fools, they can see through the Lieutenant Governor's drama," the party said.