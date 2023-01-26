Village Officials Attacked Over Projects Backlog In Maharashtra's Latur

The gram sevak was assaulted along with the police patil (Representational)

A gram sevak and a police patil were attacked allegedly by villagers in Maharashtra's Latur district during a Republic Day event on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place during a gram sabha Republic Day event in Nagalgaon in Udgir tehsil, he said.

"Some of the villagers cornered the gram sevak and asked him what development work was done in the area in the past two-and-half years. The gram sevak was assaulted along with the police patil (village level informer) who intervened to cool tempers," he said.

Based on the complaint of gram sabha village officer Jaywant Shankarroa (540, a case has been registered against three persons for assaulting government servants, criminal intimidation and other offences, the official said.

