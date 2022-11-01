Village Head, Wife, Mother Shot Dead In Sleep In UP's Budaun

SSP O P Singh said police received information about the triple murder at around 6 pm.

In a suspected case of political rivalry, a village head and two members of his family were shot dead by unidentified assailants at their residence here on Monday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Rakesh Gupta (58), the village head of Sathra, his wife Sharda Devi (54) and his mother Shanti Devi (80). Earlier, Gupta was also a block pramukh and a member of the zila panchayat, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) O P Singh said he received information at around 6 pm about the triple murder in Sathra village under the Ushait police station area.

According to initial findings, four unidentified attackers came on two motorcycles and entered Gupta's house from the rear door, he said.

Gupta, his wife and his mother were asleep at the time of the incident, the police said.

Family members of the victims suspect political rivalry to be the motive behind the killings, they said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a case will be registered on a complaint by the family members.

