Village Head Killed In Targeted Attack By Terrorists In J&K's Baramulla

A Sarpanch was killed by terrorists in a targeted attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district today. This is the fourth killing of a panchayat member in Kashmir in the last six weeks.

Manzoor Ahmed Bangroo, the sarpanch or elected village chief, was shot point blank this evening. He was critically injured and died on way to the hospital.

Panchayat members have become the main target of terrorist during recent terrorist attacks. There have also been a series of attacks on migrant workers and members of the minority community in the Valley.

Two days ago, Satish Kumar Singh, a driver, was killed in Kulgam district.

On Thursday, police said four local terrorists who had recently joined militancy were killed during an encounter in Shopian district.

According to police, the killed terrorists were involved in recent attacks on migrant workers.

All the four had gone missing during last one month. Police said they had joined Lashkar e Toiba. According to police, one of them was involved in snatching of 12 bore rifle from a back guard.