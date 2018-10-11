Vikramaditya Singh, Ex-People's Democratic Party Leader, Joins Congress

Vikramaditya Singh resigned from Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party last year due to differences with the coalition government.

All India | | Updated: October 11, 2018 17:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vikramaditya Singh, Ex-People's Democratic Party Leader, Joins Congress

Vikramaditya Singh met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, and formally joined the party in his presence.

New Delhi: 

Former People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLC Vikramaditya Singh, the son of ex-Union minister Karan Singh, joined the Congress today in the presence of senior party leaders.

After joining the party, Vikramaditya Singh said he was disillusioned with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir as it "failed" to fulfil its promises and "betrayed" the people of the state.

Vikramaditya Singh had joined the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) at the instance of Mufti Mohammed Sayeed and was nominated as a member of the state Legislative Council in 2015.

He resigned in October last year both as an MLC and from the party, following differences with the coalition government headed by then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Besides Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, AICC general secretaries Ambika Soni and Ghulam Nabi Azad also attended the event. 

Earlier, Vikramaditya Singh met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, and formally joined the party in his presence. 


 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Vikramaditya SinghVikramaditya Singh CongressRahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone Titli Titli Cyclone Live UpdatesMarket LiveHOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRafale DealTata Tigor Preity Zinta

................................ Advertisement ................................