Vikas Dubey's Aide Snatched Pistol, Died In Retaliatory Action: UP Cops

Prabhat Mishra snatched pistol of a police official and fired from it, police said.

Prabhat Mishra, an accomplice of gangster Vikas Dubey, snatched pistol of a police official and fired from it while being taken to Kanpur on transit remand, a senior police official said, adding that the man was died following the retaliatory action.

Addressing a press conference, senior police official Jyoti Narayan said Kartik alias Prabhat Mishra, was a wanted criminal and was arrested from Faridabad on July 8.

"While he was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand, he snatched police pistol and fired at two policemen who suffered injuries. In retaliation, police fired upon him and he was later pronounced dead in the hospital," he said.

Mr Narayan said further investigation was being done.

Prabhat Mishra and Bahua Dubey, close aides of Vikas Dubey, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur.

Vikas Dubey was arrested by the police from Ujjain today morning.

He is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. (ANI)