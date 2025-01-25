Advertisement
Vijaysai Reddy Resigns As Rajya Sabha Member

Vijaysai Reddy later told reporters that despite having three and half years left in his six-year term in Rajya Sabha, he has submitted his resignation due to personal reasons.

Vijaysai Reddy Resigns As Rajya Sabha Member
"I have submitted my resignation to the vice president," he said. (File)
New Delhi:

YSRCP leader V Vijaysai Reddy on Saturday resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha citing personal reasons. He met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted his resignation.

Vijaysai Reddy later told reporters that despite having three and half years left in his six-year term in Rajya Sabha, he has submitted his resignation due to personal reasons.

"I have submitted my resignation to the vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha and he has accepted the same," Mr Reddy told reporters after meeting VP Dhankhar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

