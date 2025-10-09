Vijay's TVK Identifies Karur Venues For Meeting Stampede Victims' Families

South superstar Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party has identified two venues in Karur for his proposed meeting with the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede at his rally last month, party sources have told NDTV. TVK has assured police that the event would strictly comply with all conditions imposed by authorities, they said.

"The meeting will be private and open only to select workers and family members of the victims. The police are trying to put the entire responsibility on us. We're trying to ensure that we will comply with all conditions, but they should ensure security," a senior party functionary said.

Tamil Nadu Police and TVK sources said the party has been asked to coordinate directly with the Karur police for necessary permissions and arrangements.

The date of the meeting is yet to be finalised. It follows the horrific stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur that had left 41 people dead, including several women and children. The actor had been consoling the bereaved families via video calls and telling them he was "deeply shattered" by the loss. He also promised to meet the families in person.

The actor-politician also announced a relief of Rs 20 lakh for each of the families of the victims and Rs 2 lakh for those injured.

In an earlier video statement, Vijay explained that he chose not to stay back in Karur after the tragedy only to avoid any tension and to prevent the situation from turning volatile.

His clarification followed the police blaming his TVK party for the tragedy. The cops had flagged several lapses immediately after the incident. They alleged that a seven-hour delay in Vijay's arrival and an impromptu roadshow had led to chaos, and that the party tried to use the surging crowds as a show of political strength.

TVK had denied the allegations and claimed there were no violations. They accused the ruling DMK of a conspiracy to malign Vijay and blamed the police for mismanagement, particularly for failing to clear traffic, which they said caused the delay. The ruling DMK has also denied TVK's allegations.

The Madras High Court had recently rejected a petition seeking a CBI probe into the incident, observing that the investigation by the state police is still at a nascent stage. TVK has since approached the Supreme Court, seeking an independent inquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge.

Two TVK functionaries have been arrested so far, including the party's Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan, who had sought police permission for the rally. The police are on the lookout for two others, including the party's General Secretary Bussy Anand and Deputy General Secretary Nirmal Kumar.