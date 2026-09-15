Vijay-Themed Ganesh Idols Spark Huge Political Row In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday demanded the immediate removal of Ganesha idols allegedly modelled on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and Chief Minister Vijay at Korukkupet in Chennai, saying it "cheapens the spiritual sentiments of the people".

TVK sources say the workers have been instructed to remove the statues. Reportedly, local fans have been installing such statues for last eight years.

"Transforming the divine form revered and worshipped by millions of devotees in this manner-for personal glorification and political advertisement-is an act deserving the strongest condemnation. It cheapens the spiritual sentiments of the people," the Tamil Nadu BJP chief said.

Accusing the TVK leadership of tacitly allowing party workers to use religious festivities as an election campaign tool, Nagenthran questioned the silence of Vijay over such incidents.

"By turning a sacred festival into a platform for political self-interest and degrading divine worship into an election campaign, the silence maintained by Chief Minister Mr Joseph Vijay from the very beginning on those who commit such acts is the reason these boundary-crossing actions continue," the BJP leader alleged.

Demanding swift administrative and legal intervention, Nagenthran called on authorities to remove the controversial idol immediately and arrested the organisers.

"I strongly urge and demand that the TVK government immediately remove such statues placed in a manner that disrupts people's religious sentiments and worship traditions. Appropriate legal action must be taken against the misguided administrators who used divine images for their self-promotion, and they must be arrested," he added.

The controversy has brought renewed attention to the use of political imagery during public festivals in Tamil Nadu, where large Vinayagar (Ganesha) idols are installed by local groups and taken out in processions before immersion.

