'Why Is PM Not Instructing Banks To Accept My Offer,' Tweets Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya had said he will appeal against the extradition order.

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who is being investigated for fraud and money-laundering, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an "eloquent speaker" and asked why he was not instructing banks to take the money he had offered to pay off the public funds.

Vijay Mallya had appealed to various Indian banks to accept his offer to pay back 100 per cent of the principal loan amount he owes them.

"I respectfully ask why the Prime Minister is not instructing his Banks to take the money I have put on the table so he can at least claim credit for full recovery of public funds lent to Kingfisher," he tweeted.

The Prime Ministers last speech in Parliament was brought to my attention. He certainly is a very eloquent speaker. I noticed that he referred to an unnamed person who "ran away" with 9000 crores. Given the media narrative I can only infer that reference is to me. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 14, 2019

Vijay Mallya put out a series of tweets after PM Modi, in his last parliament speech before the general election, referred to an unnamed person who "ran away" with Rs 9,000 crore.

The fugitive liquor baron also claimed that he has made the offer to settle the matter before the Karnataka High Court.

I have made the offer to settle before the Hon'Ble High Court Court of Karnataka. This cannot be dismissed as frivolous. It is a perfectly tangible, sincere, honest and readily achievable offer. The shoe is on the other foot now. Why don't the Banks take the money lent to KFA ? — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 14, 2019

Vijay Mallya, 62, his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines and others availed huge loans from various banks. He left India in March 2016 after banks got together to initiate legal proceedings to recover an outstanding of more than 9,000 crores. India formally asked for his extradition in February last year.

On February 4, the UK Home Office had signed an order approving the extradition of Vijay Mallya to India. The order for his extradition was signed on Monday following India's request. The businessman had said he will appeal against the order.