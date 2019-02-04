Vijay Mallya To Be Extradited To India, Says UK; Has 2 Weeks To Appeal

Vijay Mallya has 14 days to appeal in a higher court. (File)

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya will be extradited to India to face trial for alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. The Secretary of State signs the order for his extradition today.

The 62-year-old chief of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines has 14 days to appeal in a higher court.

Mr Mallya left India in 2016 after a consortium of banks got together to start legal proceedings to recover the loans.

He has been living in the UK since.

Mr Mallya has argued that the case against him is politically motivated and appealed against extradition citing the condition of Indian jails.