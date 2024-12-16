Vijay Diwas: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Selfless Dedication Of Soldiers

PM Modi also reflected on the immense courage and dedication of the soldiers.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the nation in commemorating Vijay Diwas on Tuesday, paying homage to the martyrs of the 1971 war.

This historic victory not only ensured India's military triumph over Pakistan but also led to the creation of Bangladesh as an independent nation.

President Murmu, in her post on the social media platform X, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Bravehearts, writing: "On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to our valiant soldiers who displayed indomitable courage during the 1971 war, securing victory for India. A grateful nation remembers the ultimate sacrifice of our bravehearts whose stories inspire every Indian and shall remain a source of national pride."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reflected on the immense courage and dedication of the soldiers who fought in the 1971 war.

In his tribute, he wrote: "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the unyielding spirit of India's armed forces, stating: "Today, on the special occasion of Vijay Diwas, the nation salutes the bravery and sacrifice of India's armed forces. Their unwavering courage and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe. India will never forget their sacrifice and service."

Vijay Diwas marks the day when India achieved a decisive victory over Pakistan in 1971, resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh. India's role included military intervention, training the Mukti Bahini (Bangladeshi freedom fighters), and direct support that culminated in the surrender of a large number of Pakistani soldiers.

