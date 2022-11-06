On Camera: Woman Slaps Journalist On Being Asked About Viral Car Video

The woman had gone to the police after a video of her went viral.

A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has courted controversy after a video clip showed her hitting a journalist outside a police station for asking her questions.

The woman had gone to the Vijay Nagar police station in Indore after a video went viral where she can be heard shouting to be let go, in an Audi car parked in the middle of a road. She told the police on Saturday that she was arguing with her cousin in the car when someone shot the video. When media persons reached the police station and asked her a question to know her version of the distressing video clip, the woman slapped one of them.

The video, shot by a commuter on a motorcycle, shows the woman screaming at another person in the driver's seat, who is not visible. The person recording the video can be heard reading the number plate on the blue Audi car when the woman is arguing with the driver. She then steps out of the car, visibly distressed.

The woman has denied any assault or wrongdoing in the viral video, and also said she wanted to take action against the person who had circulated the clip months after the incident.