Video: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Complex

A video is being widely shared in which a woman can be seen repeatedly slapping the security guard of a housing complex in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

In the CCTV footage, the woman can be seen grabbing the security guard by the collar in the building and repeatedly slapping him. She then drags him outside the building and continues to slap him.

The guard, Rajkumar Yadav, said that he has been on duty at Tower 7 of the Presithum Society in Greater Noida's Sector 25 for the past month. He was on duty as usual on Saturday evening when a resident of the complex, Anju Sharma, arrived and started assaulting him without any provocation, he alleged.

He said that a few people tried to rescue him, but the woman misbehaved with them as well.

Yadav, who is from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and works for a security agency, then reached the Dankaur police station along with some other residents of the complex and filed a complaint against the woman.

Police station in-charge Munendra Singh said that a case has been registered based on the security guard's complaint and an investigation is on.