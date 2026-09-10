Video: Wild Elephant Spotted With Tractor Tyre Stuck Around Its Neck In Assam

A wild elephant was spotted wandering through a tea garden in Bokial, Numaligarh, with a tractor tyre lodged around its neck, an unusual sighting that has left residents worried about the animal's welfare.

The elephant was seen on Thursday moving through the forest block in Morongi, an area in Assam's Golaghat district that has seen repeated instances of human-elephant altercations.

It appeared to be searching for food as it made its way through the tea garden, and photographs of the animal with the tyre around its neck have since drawn wide attention.

Forest officials believe the tyre, thought to be from a tractor, was likely abandoned in the forest and then picked up out of curiosity by the elephant using its trunk, before slipping around its neck.

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia said he had informed senior forest department officials about the sighting, after which a team was sent to the location.

Saikia appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid approaching or disturbing the elephant, noting that it was "already in an uncomfortable condition."

According to officials, the forest department team is currently monitoring the animal and will decide on the safest method of removing the tyre once they have assessed its condition.