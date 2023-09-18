Video: Two Cops Get Into An Ugly Fight In Bihar's Nalanda, Probe Launched

Nalanda police said both cops have been sent back to the police center

A shocking incident video has emerged online showing two police constables in Bihar's Nalanda fighting with each other and beating each other with sticks. In a video that is being widely shared online, the two cops are seen arguing and then engaging in a violent fight in the middle of the road in broad daylight.

One officer in the footage can be heard accusing the other of accepting a bribe in front of the public. As the first cop tried to move away, the other cop hit him with the police stick. The two then indulge in a fistfight, even grabbing each other's necks at some point. Some can be heard warning the officers that they might get suspended. However, the officers did not listen to them and continued fighting. Locals then intervened and tried to pacify them. Many others also recorded the incident on their mobile phones and shared it on social media.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, Nalanda police said both cops have been sent back to the police center, and an investigation has been ordered.

The police department on X, wrote, ''Both the police personnel have been sent to the police center and the matter is being investigated. Disciplinary action will be taken.''

