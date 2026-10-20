Two Army Riders Thrown Off Bikes After Collision During Mysuru Dasara Rehearsal

Two personnel of the Army Service Corps' Tornadoes team were injured after two motorcycles collided during a rehearsal for the Mysuru Dasara Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap on Monday night. The accident occurred while the team was practising a high-speed X-shaped crossing manoeuvre, one of the motorcycle stunts performed during the annual event. The two motorcycles collided while attempting the manoeuvre, throwing both riders to the ground.

The injured personnel were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. According to the information available, both sustained injuries. Further details about their condition were not immediately available.

The incident took place during preparations for the Torchlight Parade, one of the major events marking the conclusion of the Mysuru Dasara festivities.

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Held at Bannimantap after the Jamboo Savari, the Torchlight Parade is known for its elaborate displays, coordinated performances and daring motorcycle stunts by the Army Service Corps' Tornadoes team.

The team has been a regular feature of the celebrations for several years, drawing spectators with its precision riding and high-risk formations. The X-shaped crossing manoeuvre requires riders to cross paths at speed, making coordination and timing crucial to the performance.