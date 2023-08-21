Delhi Police Shares Video Of Man Performing Stunt While Riding Bike, Arrests Him

Social media users have praised the police action.

The Delhi Police on Monday shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing how a biker was arrested and punished for performing dangerous stunt on the road. According to the date and timestamp on the video, the incident took place on August 13 (Sunday) at 9.55am. The police used lyrics from Sidhu Moosewala's popular song 'Jail' to depict why the young man was jailed. The Delhi Police also said that the arrested man operates an Instagram account and uploads stunt videos for the sake of popularity.

"A video was in circulation wherein a motorcycle stunt was being performed. Delhi Police identified the accused, arrested him and took legal action," the Delhi Police said on X.

A video was in circulation wherein a motorcycle stunt was being performed. #DelhiPolice identified the accused, arrested him and took legal action. He operates an Instagram account and uploads stunt videos for the sake of popularity. @DCPWestDelhi



Appeal: Please drive/ride safe.

It also appealed to drive safe.

The 35-second clip shows the man, along with a pillion rider, coming in fast at a road stretch in Delhi and performing a 'stoppie' - a motorcycle trick in which the back wheel is lifted by abruptly applying the front brake, then, by carefully reducing the brake pressure, the two-wheeler is ridden for a short distance on the front wheel.

Social media users have praised the police action against the motorcycle rider, demanding a strict punishment for such violators.

"Good job Delhi Police," commented one user. "This is a good post that you shared," said another.

Last month, Delhi Police issued challan against a man riding a bike with two women passengers as they tried to recreate the Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe track from the movie 3 Idiots featuring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. None of them were seen wearing helmets.