Video: Truck Rams Jeep Near Mumbai, Drags It 100 Metres. 4 Killed

Four persons died on the spot and eight others, including the jeep driver, were injured.

At least four persons were killed and eight others injured when a speeding container truck hit a jeep in which they were travelling in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

The truck coming from the opposite direction hit the jeep following which the vehicle got dragged for about 100 metres and overturned, an official from the police control room said.

The accident took place at around 6.30 am amid heavy rainfall at Khadoli turning in Padgha area of Bhiwandi taluka, an official from Padgha police station told PTI.

Four persons died on the spot and eight others, including the jeep driver, were injured, the control room official said.

After getting information, some locals reached the spot and rushed the injured persons to the IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi and a civic-run hospital in Kalwa, the police said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)