Video: Speeding SUV Rams Divider, Then Crashes Into Stationary Truck

The SUV seen crashing into a truck in UP

At first, it is all quiet. Then a black SUV, swerving to its right, rams the divider, swerves again and hits a stationary truck on the left, takes a few quick spins with its front coming apart and then parks itself over the divider, showed a disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh.

The incident, which took place at 9:30 am today, was reported from Shaktinagar area in Sonabhadra - nearly 400 km from state capital Lucknow.

The driver of the vehicle, an underage boy, is reported to be missing after the accident.

No one was reported injured in the accident.

A police investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Prabhat Kumar)