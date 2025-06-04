Man Killed After His Car Collides Head-On With Tanker In UP's Kushinagar

A man died after his car collided head-on with a tanker in Hata area of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said on Wednesday.

"The fatal accident took place Tuesday night on the Hata Gauri Bazar road near Chiriyatola", they said.

Hata police station in-charge Sheshnath Chauhan said the collision occurred when both vehicles were reportedly trying to overtake on the same stretch.

The car driver, Firoz Ansari, died on the spot. He was a resident of Ward No. 23, Khas, Hata Bazar, and was returning from his ancestral village in Sona Karwar at the time of the accident, the SHO said.

Inspector Chauhan told PTI that upon receiving information, police from Hata police station and emergency response team 112 rushed to the site.

"We have arrested the tanker driver and sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem examination," he said.

The car reportedly bore a sticker of the Uttar Pradesh government. Locals informed police that Firoz had recently purchased the vehicle and was yet to remove the logo.

