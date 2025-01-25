4 Dead, 2 Injured As Car Collides With Truck In Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement
Four people were killed and two injured when a car collided with a truck in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The truck was coming from the opposite direction.
Shahjahanpur:

Four people were killed and two injured when a car collided with a truck in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S told PTI that the victims, residents of Gora and Dahena villages located within the Allahganj police station limits, were travelling in a car when the accident occurred around 11 pm on Friday near Kateli village. The car collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

"The victims have been identified as Rahul Kumar (25), Vinay Sharma (27), Akash (22) and Gopal (24). All of them were killed on the spot," the officer said.

Police have seized the truck but the driver remains at large and efforts are on to arrest him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

