Video: Speeding SUV Flips Twice After Running Over Balloon Seller In UP

The speeding SUV swerves wildily and then hits a man

It was speeding and swerved wildly on a nearly empty road. The SUV flipped over twice and hit a balloon seller, instantly killing him, showed a terrifying video from Uttar Pradesh.

The accident was reported from Meerut. The balloon seller has been identified as Bhanu from Unnao.

Anubhav Goyal, a Meerut businessman, allegedly drunk, was in the driver's seat. The video showed other people in the vehicle jumping out of the car window. A crowd soon assembled and handed over the accused driver to the police. It is being alleged that the cops released the man without taking any action.

After the video of the incident went viral, there was a huge uproar and a search was conducted for the accused.

When the top police officers sought answers from the police station, the section of the case was hurriedly changed to culpable homicide.

The accused, admitted in a hospital in Muzaffarnagar, has now been arrested.