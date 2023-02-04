Video Shows Stunning 360-Degree View From Mount Everest

Twitter users seemed captivated by the glory of the Mount Everest.

If there is a place on Earth from where everything seems small, then it has to be Mount Everest, the tallest mountain peak in the world. Familiarising us with the beauty of the mountain, industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared the 360-degree view from the top of Mount Everest.

In the video, uploaded by the RPG Group chairman on Twitter, a number of snow-capped peaks are seen surrounding Mount Everest. As the camera pans to the right, we see that even some clouds are floating at a lower height than the summit. “Mt Everest – 360-degree view,” the caption read.

Many Twitter users seemed captivated by the glory of the Mount Everest. “Thank you for sharing this unreachable place of nature. It's an amazing view,” one person commented.

Thank you for sharing this unreachable place of nature.

“What a beautiful sight! My husband and son did the Everest base camp a few years ago and were fortunate to see amazing views of the mighty Everest,” a user shared.

One described the view as “mesmerizing”.

Another user reacted, “Wowwwwww Beautiful”.

“Really fabulous,” a comment read.

Some highlighted the calm at the summit of the mountain.

One person wrote, “Strange - less snow and no other climber! I heard, it was a climber's mess out there”.

This is not the first time Mr Goenka has treated us to some breathtaking views of Mount Everest. Last year, he had shared drone footage that captured the tallest peak in the world in all its glory. The video also showed some mountaineers who dared to conquer the peak amid extreme cold conditions.