Video Shows Packed Gurugram Metro Station After Heavy Rain

Hours of incessant rainfall flooded key areas in Gurugram, causing kilometres-long gridlock on roads and chaos at public transit hubs. The Sikanderpur Metro Station, a major interchange point, was among the worst-affected areas. An overwhelming crowd struggled to pass through the security gates at the station.

A video showing passengers packed together, with barely any space to move, went viral on social media. Even the connecting passages between terminals were jammed, leading to fears of a stampede. The clip, posted on X, read, "Gurgaon floods, Huge rush at Sikanderpur Delhi Metro interchange" and credited the Gurugram Police for preventing a potential disaster.

"Thanks to @gurgaonpolice, no stampede. This interchange needs more checking counters," the user wrote.

In a follow-up post, he said that commuting between Delhi and Gurugram was becoming increasingly difficult.

"Getting in and out of Gurgaon to Delhi by road or rail is becoming tougher day by day. In the coming years, it may even become nearly impossible to travel within Gurgaon itself unless massive infrastructure planning is undertaken," the post read.

Another video shot by a passenger offered a different view of the congestion inside the station, showing commuters wedged in near the entry gates and stairways as they tried to make their way through.

Across Gurugram, heavy rains triggered waterlogging and long traffic jams. Commuters were left stranded as vehicles broke down in knee-deep water on arterial stretches, including the NH8 Jaipur Expressway, Badshahpur, Manesar, and Sohna. Visuals showed police officers wading through water to push stalled vehicles and manage traffic.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon and evening. The forecast proved accurate, with dark skies, intense showers, and a sudden drop in temperature across Delhi-NCR.

Traffic police confirmed they handled several calls of vehicles stranded in deep water.