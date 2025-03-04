Advertisement
Video Shows Ex-Assam Chief Minister's Daughter Hitting Driver, She Clarifies

In a viral video, a man is seen kneeling as Prajoyeeta Kashyap hurls abuse at him and hits him with a slipper.

Read Time: 2 mins
Video Shows Ex-Assam Chief Minister's Daughter Hitting Driver, She Clarifies
A viral video shows ex-Assam Chief Minister's daughter Prajoyeeta Kashyap harassing a driver.
Guwahati:

A purported video showing Prajoyeeta Kashyap, daughter of former Assam chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, assaulting a driver has been doing rounds of the internet since Monday (March 3). The viral video shows a man sitting down on his knees, as Ms Kashyap hurls abuses at him and even hits him with a slipper. The incident took place inside the high-security MLA Hostel in Dispur.

Soon after the video went viral, Ms Kashyap defended her actions, accusing the driver of misbehaving under the influence of alcohol.

Ms Kashyap said that the driver had been working for their family for years but was "always drunk and passes comments".

"Everyone knows about it. We tried to make him understand and told him not to do so. But it crossed all limits when he started pounding on my door at our house today," she said.

When questioned why she did not file a police complaint, Ms Kashyap didn't directly answer. Instead, she expressed concern over the tendency to blame women in such situations.

It is unclear if the driver is a government employee or personally engaged by the family.

Comments

Assam, Prajoyeeta Kashyap, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta
