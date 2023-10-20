Video: Russian YouTuber 'Koko In India' Harassed By Man In Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market

Ms Kok, who is originally from Russia, happens to be a popular internet personality.

A Russian influencer, known for her YouTube channel 'Koko in India', was recently harassed by a man in Delhi's popular market Sarojini Nagar. The entire incident was live-streamed on her YouTube channel and it quickly went viral. In the clip, the man tries to have a conversation with Ms Koko and asks her if she would like to befriend him. However, his approach, which seemed harmless at first, soon made the influencer uncomfortable.

In the video, Ms Koko is seen walking through the market when she is approached by a man. Initially, he claims to be a regular viewer of her videos. This was followed by his "friending" intentions. "Can you be my friend?" he asks.

A while into the conversation, the man then makes indecent remarks about Ms Koko's appearance. The influencer tries to ignore him, but he continues to follow her and make lewd remarks. "Aap vaise bahut sexy ho. Kya aap (friend) banna pasand karoge? (You are very sexy. Would you like to be my friend)" he says.

The YouTuber shared the incident recording on her social media platforms which showed her getting uncomfortable. She maintained her composure throughout the incident, however, when the man tried flirting with her, she concluded the conversation with him by saying, "Okay, bye-bye".

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. It has sparked outrage among many people who condemned the man's behaviour. Several users called for action to be taken against the man.

"Being an Indian, I apologise for that guy's behaviour," wrote one user. "being an Indian, I am extremely sorry for that shameless and desperate guy. I am sorry that such guys exist in our society. Also, I salute your bravery and the way you ignored that guy," said another.

"He was just one slap away from a much needed lesson," commented a third user. "This is not funny....not funny at all," added another.

Ms Koko is originally from Russia. She happens to be a popular internet personality. She has a fan base of nearly 70,000 people on Instagram and a subscriber count crossing 200K users on YouTube.