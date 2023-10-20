Citibank Fires Employee For Making Hitler Reference In Anti-Israel Post

New Delhi:
She had posted a comment attacking Israel (Representational)
Nozima Husainova, a Citi personal banker, was fired by Citigroup over her anti-Israel social media post that appeared to support Hitler's actions during the Holocaust.
"No wonder why Hitler wanted to get rid of all of them," she had posted attacking Israel, which was initially blamed for the recent Gaza hospital bombing. Her remark, however, drew widespread criticism after the non-partisan group Stop AntiSemitism shared a screenshot of it on the platform X (formerly Twitter).
"Is this vile antisemite to your employee @Citi?" they wrote.
Citigroup also took note of the comment and said that they were taking appropriate disciplinary action.
"We strongly condemn antisemitism and other hate speech,” they wrote.
Citigroup later confirmed that they had fired her and condemned antisemitism.
"We terminated the employment of the person who posted the revolting antisemitic comment on social media. We condemn antisemitism and all hate speech and do not tolerate it in our bank,” they said.
Following her firing, StopAntisemitism expressed their gratitude to X, saying, "Thank you @Citi for saying NO! to antisemitism".
Several other X users also commended the bank for taking “swift action”.
“Well done. We must appreciate Citi for swift action,” a person wrote on X.
“Great news. Good to see that companies are reacting to appalling comments like this swiftly,” another person said.
Another user blamed Ms Husainova for her actions, saying, “What was she thinking? Total disgrace.”
Ms Husainova's firing comes not long after several business leaders threatened not to hire Harvard students who signed a letter blaming Israel for Hamas' violent actions.
According to a letter obtained by The New York Post, the students argued that Hamas' attack didn't happen on its own and that the Israeli government has kept Palestinians in what they call an "open-air prison" for more than two decades.