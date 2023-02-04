Video: Rhino Charges Through A Crowd In Assam, 2 Injured

The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Two people were severely injured after a one-horned rhinoceros attacked them in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday.

The incident took place at Mohima Gaon in Golaghat.

As the rhino charged, panic followed and loud shrieks could be heard as people ran for cover, showed a video.

The locals immediately informed the forest official about the incident.

Divisional forest officer Sushil Kumar Thakuria and another official were injured while trying to control the rhino.

The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Last year, a 75-year-old man was killed by one-horned Rhino in a paddy filed in Assam's Golaghat district. The incident took place at Chohola Bogipathar area near Bokakhat.

In November 2022, two persons were seriously injured when a female rhino attacked them in Kaziranga National Park.