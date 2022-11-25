Video: Rahul Gandhi's Yatra On Narmada Ghat, Sister Priyanka Joins Him In 'Aarti'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Narmada 'aarti' at Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh, November 25.

As part of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Friday performed 'aarti' of the holy river Narmada at the Bramhapuri Ghat in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district. They also offered prayers at the famous Omkareshwar Temple on a hillock by the river that houses one of the 12 ‘jyotirlingas'.

They were joined by state Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath. Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra and their son Raihan Vadra also took part in the prayers on what was the third day of the Madhya Pradesh leg of the Yatra.

#WATCH Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra perform 'aarti' at Narmada Ghat in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. Former CM Kamal Nath also present. pic.twitter.com/c1LADSxsrv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 25, 2022

The Yatra's Twitter handle later posted photos of the 'aarti' with a caption in Hindi verse that said: "May there be peace in the country, Unity among its people; and may Mother Narmada grant everyone's wishes."

Priyanka Gandhi had for the first time joined the Yatra yesterday and continued to walk with her brother as a celebrity politician, boxer Vijender Singh, also walked with Rahul Gandhi earlier today.

Rahul Gandhi is also to visit the Mahakal and Khajrana temples -- visits that the BJP has dubbed as "political drama". The Congress has criticised the jibes, saying no one has a sole right over faith.

Among other times, Rahul Gandhi has taken part in Narmada aarti here ahead of the 2018 state elections too. The Congress had won those elections, though a division led by Jyotiraditya Scindia meant the BJP took power again, unseating Kamal Nath.

The Yatra is to next move into Congress-ruled Rajasthan, where the party is struggling with severe infighting ahead of next year's assembly elections.