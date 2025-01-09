Video: Rahul Gandhi Visits Keventers Store, Makes Cold Coffee

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, recently visited a Keventers store, interacted with people there, and made cold coffee. He also spoke to the co-founders of the popular chain about their plans and challenges.

"How do you shake up a legacy brand for a new generation and a new market? The young founders of Keventers shared some valuable insights with me recently. Play-fair businesses like Keventers have driven our economic growth for generations. We must do more to support them," Mr Gandhi said in a post on X, sharing a video of his trip to the store.

When staff asked him if he wanted to see how they make cold coffee, the Congress leader replied, "No, I will make it." He is then seen adding milk, ice-cream and operating the mixer before pouring the drink into Keventers' signature bottle.

How do you shake up a legacy brand for a new generation and a new market?



The young founders of Keventers shared some valuable insights with me recently.



Play-fair businesses like Keventers have driven our economic growth for generations. We must do more to support them. pic.twitter.com/LSdiP8A9bQ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 9, 2025

At one point, one of the Keventers' co-founders asks him about investment plans. "I am looking at Keventers and trying to make an investment decision," he replies with a laugh.

The video also shows him interacting with visitors to the store. An elderly woman tells him she stays in the same building and invites him home. "I will pop in for two minutes," Mr Gandhi assures her. What follows is drama when the elderly woman realised she does not have the key.

The video then shows Mr Gandhi interacting with Keventers co-founders Aman Arora and Agastya Dalmia about the business and how it grew. He also asked them about their expansion plans. They told him that they are now shifting their attention to Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and how high rents in Tier 1 cities are becoming a challenge.